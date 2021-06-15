Search underway for missing 4-year-old girl in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in Hawkins County.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says deputies and first-responders are searching for Summer Wells around Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.

She is 4 feet tall, has blond hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

Lawson says Wells walked away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.

Multiple agencies have responded to the Beech Creek area to search for Wells. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

Helicopters are being used in the search, Lawson said.

Anyone who sees Wells is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.