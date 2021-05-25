Search underway for plane after reports of crash near Rockwood Airport

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a plane crash near the Rockwood Airport in Roane County.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said his office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area after receiving reports of a possible plane crash near the area Tuesday morning.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch helicopter has been deployed to aid in the search, a KCSO spokesperson confirmed.

Rockwood Municipal Airport is a public use airport in Morgan and Cumberland counties, it is about 50 miles west of Knoxville.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as information becomes available.