ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers.

Kynlea Kimbell, 15, and Samuel Smith, 17, ran away from a residence, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimbell was described as a white female, 5’1 tall and 112 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith was described as a white male, 6’1 tall and 155 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

The relationship between the two is unknown.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on the location of missing teens to call (865) 457-2414.