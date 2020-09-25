SEC announces season start dates for men’s, women’s basketball

BIRGMINGHAM, Alabama. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference has confirmed the starting dates for men’s and women’s 2020-21 conference play.

SEC men’s basketball will tip-off on Dec 29/30 while women’s basketball will begin on Dec. 31. The NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons.

The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

