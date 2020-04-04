SEC extends suspension of athletic activities through at least May 31

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that they are extending the suspension of all in-person athletic activities through at least May 31st.

That suspension includes team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, as well as camps and coaches clinics.

The SEC previously announced that in-person athletic activities were suspended through April 15.

According to a release, SEC institutions will continue to provide their student athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.