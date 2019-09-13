SEC: Games this weekend, including Vols, may be blacked out on DirecTV, AT&T

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a warning to fans Friday: You may not be able to watch your game on the ESPN family of networks this weekend if you have DirecTV or AT&T.

AT&T and Disney, which owns the ESPN family of networks, are at odds over their carriage agreement. Neither company has given details as to when the agreement ends.

Sankey, through a tweet, suggested fans visit instantaccesstv.com for more information.

Attention @SEC fans! If you are a DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow subscriber, you may not be able to view games on @SECNetwork (& other @ESPN and Disney networks) this weekend. Visit https://t.co/j0yzDYpouI for the latest info. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) September 13, 2019

“In order for … the ESPN and Disney networks, and Freeform to be delivered to your home, we negotiate agreements for the rights to carry our stations and networks with video service providers like DIRECTV and AT&T,” the website reads.

“Unfortunately, so far AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us, despite the fact that the terms we are seeking are in line with recent marketplace deals we have reached with other distributors. If a deal is not reached soon, DIRECTV and AT&T video subscribers could lose access to ABC, ESPN and more.

SEC Network and the new ACC Network are included in the ESPN family of networks.

The Tennessee Vols face Chattanooga at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, on SEC Network. The only SEC contest not on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/SEC Network/ESPN+ this week is the Alabama-South Carolina game.

