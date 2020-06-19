SEC threatens to stop holding championship events in Mississippi if state flag not changed

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at a press conference in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference is calling on the State of Mississippi to change its flag and is threatening to stop holding conference championship events in the state if the flag is not changed.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Thursday evening. “Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”

State Flag of Mississippi

“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed,” he continued.

Both Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi are members of the SEC.

