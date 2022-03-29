KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birth of another Hartmann’s Mountain zebra.

The foal was born on March 25 to mother Lydia and father Die Toekoms. Zoo officials shared the baby is nursing and healthy. The gender has not yet been determined because zoo staff is giving the mother and baby time to bond.

New zebra foal at Zoo Knoxville (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Lydia and Die Toekoms had another foal in December 2020 named Mosi, which means firstborn in Swahili.

Zoo Knoxville is one of 19 zoos in the United States working with The Association of Zoos and Aquariums to save mountain zebras from extinction. In 2008, the zebras native to Angola, Namibia, and South Africa rebounded from “Endangered” status to “Vulnerable”.

However, according to Zoo Knoxville, the animals remain threatened by catastrophic drought and could face a population reduction of at least 30% within the next 33 years.

The zebras live around 60 to 70 years and weigh around 600 lbs on average. Lydia and Die Toekoms came to Zoo Knoxville in April 2018, however, the third zebra that came with them died in March 2021.