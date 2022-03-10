MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The prices both at the pump and at the grocery store continue to rise.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that prices in the south are up 1.1 percent over the past month and 8.4 percent over the past year. This is affecting everyone but especially those who are on a fixed income.

The prices for groceries alone can be too much for a family of four to put food on the table every day.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Maryville is trying to take some of that pressure off of those who are needing a helping hand.

At the grocery store, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the price of fruits and vegetables had the largest increase in the past month, rising 2.3 percent.

It’s the largest monthly increase since March 2010.

John Stewart, who was in line for his box of food said, “everything’s been going up, food, gas, the only thing that’s not going up is the price that they want to pay you to work.”

Stewart said he relies on these distribution banks to put food on his table,

“We blessed to have this man. We come over here a couple of times out when they have it and everything’s been lovely.”

Rachael Ellis with Second Harvest said they’ve been seeing the increase in prices for quite some time now which is why they’ve provided more opportunities to help their communities.

“Prices on all of your products at the grocery store and gas are definitely higher than normal. So that obviously has a bigger increase for those that are experiencing hunger, but quite frankly the numbers have been high since the pandemic began for multiple reasons, but we’re here to help and take care of anybody that needs food and where not here to ask any questions.”

Sheri Lands who was also waiting in line said these boxes will provide enough food for them for the next couple of weeks,

“it’s really helpful, especially when you can’t work and you’re on a fixed income.”

Ellis adds, “of the 118 thousand pounds that are going out today, that will approximately feed over 480 families with at least a months worth of products.”

During a difficult time for many, Second Harvest is trying to take some of the burdens off of those in need.

Lands said, “prices of food gone up and now this war with Russia and Ukraine, it don’t help no one.”

The Food at Home Index, which includes basically anything you buy at the grocery store, rose 8.6 percent over the last 12 months.

This is the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1981.

Second Harvest Food’s next mobile distribution here in Knoxville will be at Bank of America on Blackstock Avenue this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Second Harvest’s Maryville location distributed over 127,000 pounds of food to over 500 families on Thursday.