Second Harvest Food Bank hosting drive-thru food distribution event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on Thursday. The event is open to the public, regardless of their county of residence.

The food bank plans to give out enough food staples to last a family of four for around five days. Second Harvest offers programs that are arranged to reach every demographic in every corner of East Tennessee; so that no one is forgotten if they are hungry. The food bank currently serves 18 counties.

People can stop by the Second Harvest facility in Maryville on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. That warehouse location is at:

136 Harvest Lane

Maryville, TN 37801