MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will host Double

Your Donation Day (DYD) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

This annual event is a telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. All

donations made to Second Harvest on Double Your Donation Day will be matched up to $750,000.

Typically, a $1 donation to the food bank provides three meals. On Double Your Donation Day, $1 will provide six meals to those facing hunger in East Tennessee.

Madison Harmon, Second Harvest’s communications and digital media manager spoke about how they’ve seen more people walk through their doors in 2022.

“With the cost of groceries rising and just general life, it’s just so expensive right now,” said Harmon. “We’re seeing more and more neighbors come into our doors needing our help.”

Harmon also spoke about what sort of donations they’ve been able to generate on Double Your Donation Days in past years.

“In the last couple of years we’ve been well over that $1.2 million mark which sounds insane to say out loud, but really, with how much it costs to just keep us afloat and keep the food on the shelves, that really only takes a little dent out of it,” she said. “Having this Double Your Donation Day is such a wonderful opportunity for us to kind of show the community who we are, what we do, and why we need your help so much.”

Donations can be made online at secondharvestetn.org/DYD or by phone at (865)-243-8227.