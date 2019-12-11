Second Harvest gears up for ‘Double Your Donation’ Day; partner organizations talk about its impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Second Harvest gears up for Double Your Donation Day, area organizations that partner with them are getting excited as well. Second Harvest serves 200 agencies across 18 counties.

Knoxville Area Rescue Mission is one of those agencies. “When Second Harvest is doing well, when they have the resources they need, they’re able to bless all the other organizations with those resources,” said KARM president and CEO, Burt Rosen.

Donations matched up to $300,000

On Wednesday, the telethon will start at 6 a.m. All donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. will be matched up to $300,000 by several corporate, individual and anonymous contributors.

Donations of $20 or more, given in person at the food bank, will receive a free 2019 Double Your Donation Day T-shirt while supplies last. All donations made over the phone, in person or online will be doubled by corporate and anonymous contributors.

How to help Second Harvest

To donate on Double Your Donation Wednesday, visit secondharvestetn.org and click on the Double Your Donation banner at the top of the page.

You can also call the DYD telethon line at (865)-243-8227.

Donations can also be made in-person at the food bank. This is a one day only event.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is located at 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, Tenn. 37801.

