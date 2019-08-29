Second Harvest gets $60,000 donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This afternoon, Second Harvest of East Tennessee got a jump start on September, beginning its “Hunger Action Month.”

Everything starting right here with a press conference, Second Harvest received a $60,000 donation from Publix to help feed people in our own backyard.

Publix assistant store manager Andrew Dinsmore saying positive things about the partnership.

“Second Harvest is an amazing partner and we’re lucky to be partnered with them,” Dinsmore said.

Publix also made contributions to other are nonprofits like Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and Sevier County Food Ministries.