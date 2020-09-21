Second Harvest holding drop-off food drive at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is holding its first ever drive up and drop off food drive this week.

You can make a donation at the West Town Mall right from your car from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Second Harvest Food Bank is looking for things like peanut butter, canned fruit and soup.

Employees will be wearing masks when taking the donations.

Again, the event is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Town Mall near Women’s Belk.

