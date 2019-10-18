Second Harvest hosts fundraiser for ‘Food 4 Kids’ initiative

Second Harvest Food Bank is hoping you’ll give back this weekend as they work to raise money for their “food for kids” backpack program.

This program sends weekend and summer meals home with more than 12,000 elementary school kids at more than 250 schools across the region. Second Harvest relies 100 percent on donations from the public.

Second Harvest is hosting a fundraiser Saturday at the southeast bank in Fountain City from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can stop by for free food and refreshments, games, a bounce house and face painting along with a meet-and-greet with Knoxville Fire and Police Departments.

The event is free but Second Harvest is hoping for your donations. They’re looking to raise $20,000 to pay for this program for the coming semester.

Visit secondharvesttn.org for more information.