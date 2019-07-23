Second Knoxville Mayoral Forum Tuesday

News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve missed any of the recent candidate forums for mayor of Knoxville you have another chance to attend one Tuesday.

There are six people in the running for mayor of Knoxville. All six candidates plan on attending the event: Michael Andrews, Fletcher Burkhardt, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis, Calvin Taylor Skinner and Marshall Stair.

They’ll have the chance to answer nine questions submitted by the Mayor’s Council on Disability Issues.

The forum will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. in the main assembly room of the county building at 400 Main Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter