Second Knoxville sidewalk study workshop set for Thursday

The Knoxville community will get several more chances this week to give input on the future of sidewalks in the city.

Thursday’s workshop is part of the 10-month sidewalk study that’s been going on for the last three months.

Gresham Smith Architectural Engineering and Planning firm has been tasked with studying sidewalks and crosswalks in Knoxville.

The first of six open house workshops was held last week. The goal is to hear from people living in the city so they can share their opinions of where sidewalks are needed.

The next workshop is happening Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Christenberry Recreation Center and Cumberland Estates Recreation Center.