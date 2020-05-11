Second person sought for questioning in deadly Greene County shootings

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greene County Criminal Investigation’s Department is seeking a second person for questioning in a pair of shootings that left one person dead Saturday.

Whitney Ann Legg, 29, is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting on Round Knob Road early Saturday morning, and a second shooting on Richland Road in the Tusculum area. She may be with 24-year-old William Jacob Silvers who was initially named in the investigation.

29-year-old Nathan Knight was fatally shot on Richland Road in the Tusculum area. 37-year-old Gary Garner was transported to Johnson City Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies responded to a residence on Round Knob Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Silvers is encouraged to contact either the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or your nearest law enforcement agency.