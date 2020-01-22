Closings
Third earthquake in three days recorded in Campbell County

FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Campbell County on Tuesday, the third in the area in three days.

According to the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.86 miles west-northeast of Fincastle in Campbell County. The quake took place just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of roughly 20 miles.

It comes just two days after a 3.8 magnitude quake with an epicenter in Fincastle was recorded.

PREVIOUS: We felt it too: Earthquake in East Tennessee

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near Fincastle on Sunday.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

