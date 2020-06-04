Live Now
Second suspect arrested for arson of Metro courthouse

by: WKRN Web Staff

Jesse Lee Clark (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a second suspect accused in the arson of Metro Nashville’s historic courthouse on Saturday.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Jesse Lee Clark is facing charges of aggravated arson, felony vandalism, and disorderly conduct. He is accused of breaking windows and helping fellow suspect and brother-in-law Wesley Somers ignite materials to set fire to the courthouse.

Somers was arrested on Sunday. In an interview with News 2 on Monday, Clark said they intended to protest peacefully, but that he wouldn’t be surprised if he faced charges himself.

