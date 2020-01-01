Second suspect wanted in chase that killed Middle TN officer arrested

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second suspect wanted in the chase that ended with a Hendersonville officer’s death has been captured.

According to police, 19-year-old Emani Martin Jr. was with the driver, 19-year-old Kevin Jordan completing drug transactions throughout the Goodlettsville and Madison areas just before the pursuit.

Investigators say Martin fled from the car and was pursued on foot by Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, which ended with Officer Bristol being fatally struck by a car.

Hendersonville police officer hit, killed near Goodlettsville

Metro police say Martin was arrested without incident at a home on Clifton Avenue in Nashville. He was transferred to Hendersonville police detectives who have sworn out warrants against him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400