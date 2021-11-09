KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in late October in the Mechanicsville area of Knoxville.

The shooting took place along Cansler Avenue near Wallace Street on Oct. 25. Police say the victim, 18-year-old Junior Santiago, was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle on Cansler Avenue after he had been shot at least once.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody the following day and charged with juvenile petition for possession of a weapon with intent to go armed. Investigators said additional charges were pending.

The second 15-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to a Knoxville Police spokesperson.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld due to their age.

