KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second person was killed in a multivehicle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old over the weekend.

Officers responded to a crash on Canton Hallow Road just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. 19-year-old Trent Benjamin Craig, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was partially ejected through the back window and died due to his injuries.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Wednesday that another passenger, 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton, has died after sustaining a serious injury during the crash.

Three other people, including the two drivers, were seriously injured in the crash.

The crash report states that a Toyota Camry, driven by Craig was traveling along Canton Hollow Rd. near Trulock Lane and a GMC Yukon, driven by Barnwell, that was traveling in the same direction, struck the Camry in the rear. The Camry left the roadway and hit a utility pole on the right part of the road and came to a halt at the bottom of a bank among dense foliage.

The Yukon continued along Canton Hollow Rd. and hit a GMC Sierra, driven by Hall, that was traveling the opposite way in its lane. The Sierra came to a rest in the northbound lane, and the Yukon eventually stopped on the left side of the road in some foliage.