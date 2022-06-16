KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another family can soon call an energy-efficient house a home thanks to SEEED Knox and Randy Boyd. Officials broke ground Thursday morning on Fern Street.

The Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development or SEEED Knox group has a mission to attack poverty in the Knoxville area, and leaders say poverty is among the root causes of violence.

“Home ownership is one of the keys to moving a family out of poverty by creating generational wealth,” SEEED Knox said in a news release on the groundbreaking event.

Boyd also attended the groundbreaking as an honorary guest, since the Boyd Family Foundation is the major funder for the home building project.

SEEED Knox says the energy-efficient homes will be sold below market rates and the family will have equity of approximately $70,000 as soon as they move in, in addition to having very low utility costs.

In April 2021, SEEED Knox broke ground on its first home development. At the time, executive director Stan Johnson said SEEED wants to build more homes like this in marginalized communities with the opportunity for students and young folks to obtain a job and move from what Jackson says “generational poverty to generational wealth.”

The build project also provides an on-the-job worksite for SEEED Knox’s green construction training class. Four students have completed our basic Career Readiness Program. They are now ready for four months of training in construction skills which will lead to a sustainable career.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home will be available for sale to a low-income family once completed.