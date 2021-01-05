Seeing wrong account number for your stimulus check? H&R Block says ‘don’t worry’

(WXIN) — Some H&R Block customers may be experiencing a delay in getting their second stimulus check.

The tax prep company said customers who checked the status of their payments using the IRS’ “Get My Payment” tool may have noticed an incorrect account number for the deposit.

Some taxpayers have said it appeared their money didn’t go into the correct account.

People who had their tax refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts should automatically have the money deposited into their account.

However, customers who used H&R Block’s “Refund Transfer” option may have had their money sent to a temporary account — which explains the unfamiliar account number some people are seeing.

H&R Block said it’s looking into the issue.

“The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm,” the company said tweeted.

The company said the stimulus money would eventually make its way to customers via direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card.

“But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card,” H&R Block said in a tweet. “The money should be there by the end of the day.”

The company said customers with questions should contact them. They do caution that wait times may be longer than usual.