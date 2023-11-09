KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville city councilwoman is officially setting her sights on the Tennessee General Assembly by launching her campaign for Tennessee State House District 90. Seema Singh formally announced her candidacy on Thursday.

In September, Singh had announced her intention to run for Rep. Gloria Johnson’s seat, as Johnson is running against Marsha Blackburn for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Singh is currently serving her second term on the Knoxville City Council, having served the 3rd District since 2017. In a news release shared Thursday, Nov. 9, Singh stated she felt called to bring her skills and experience to Tennessee’s state legislature.

“Despite the dysfunction in Nashville, I know we can, must and will make a difference in the General Assembly,” Singh said. “I know how to work toward common ground while holding my ground.”

Some of the top priorities Singh listed include keeping children safe, helping to ensure Tennesseeans have access to quality health care, fully funding public schools, and working to ensure the state attracts good jobs with good benefits.

“I’m running to listen to our communities and represent what Tennesseans actually want. I will be a spark for sanity in Nashville,” Singh said. “I hope that voters will support me so that I can take my proven skills in collaboration and cooperation to our State House.”

The official campaign kickoff event for Singh’s State House District 90 run is happening Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Fanatic Brewery on North Central Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

Singh graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1996 with a degree in psychology, specializing in Clinical, Counseling and Applied Psychology. She was born in Varanasi, India, and moved to Knoxville in the mid-’70s when her father was hired as a professor at UT. She became an American citizen at age 13 and attended West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle School and Bearden High School.