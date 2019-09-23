Sega brings back nostalgic Genesis console from the 80s

(WFLA) – Sega is going old school. The console maker from the 16-bit era of video games just unveiled a mini Genesis console that is inspired by its original system.

Sega Genesis made its North American debut in 1989. In addition to the console, the company is also bringing back some of its classic games like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Castlevania: Bloodlines.”

The price tag for the mini Genesis is $79.99. It comes with 42 games pre-installed and two simple controllers.

The console can be hooked up directly into a TV with the controllers plugged in using a USB.

Some analysts say this flashback won’t make much of an impression with consumers.