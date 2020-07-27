Semi rolls over, spills 40,000 pounds of whiskey in Missouri

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A semi truck, hauling 40,000 pounds of alcohol, crashed in Misouri early Monday morning.
McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before five this morning.
A semi had rolled over on the state-line at US-71.
There were thousands of bottles of rye whiskey on the highway–blocking both southbound lanes.
Police were able to get the mess into one lane and began the clean-up — which took several hours.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
