Semi-truck cargo fire shuts down I-40W near I-75 split in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities were working to divert traffic and respond to a semi-truck cargo fire Friday afternoon that began just after 5 p.m.

A semi-truck cargo fire shut down the lanes of Interstate 40 West Friday afternoon near the I-75 split in Loudon County, with westbound traffic at a stand-still.

(Photo: Ben Satterfield)

TDOT saying at first the estimated cleanup could be done by 6 p.m., but as time went on, the estimation changed to about 7:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto I-75 South toward Lenoir City.

Eastbound traffic was moving slow.

The condition of the driver, or the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown as of 6:15 p.m.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

(Photo: Cpl. Fagiana/LCSO)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to stay on top of this traffic story and will update as new details become available.