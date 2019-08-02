Semi-truck cargo fire shuts down I-40W near I-75 split in Loudon County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities were working to divert traffic and respond to a semi-truck cargo fire Friday afternoon that began just after 5 p.m.

A semi-truck cargo fire shut down the lanes of Interstate 40 West Friday afternoon near the I-75 split in Loudon County, with westbound traffic at a stand-still.

(Photo: Ben Satterfield)

TDOT saying at first the estimated cleanup could be done by 6 p.m., but as time went on, the estimation changed to about 7:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto I-75 South toward Lenoir City.

Eastbound traffic was moving slow.

The condition of the driver, or the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown as of 6:15 p.m.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

(Photo: Cpl. Fagiana/LCSO)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to stay on top of this traffic story and will update as new details become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter