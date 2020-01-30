Sen. Blackburn writes letter of concern to rural hospital operator Rennova

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senator Marsha Blackburn is sharing her worries about a local hospital operator that is facing troubles.

RELATED: Rennova employee says financial struggle is impacting East TN workers and patients

Rennova, which has run three hospitals in rural communities around East Tennessee, received a letter of concern from Blackburn.

There have been issues at Rennova locations such as Big South Fork Medical to Jellico Medical Centers; it had previously operated the now-closed Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

RELATED | Counties in Crisis: Just plans and promises – not even a Band-Aid – 6 months after closing of hospital in Fentress County

Blackburn sent a letter to Rennova’s CEO expressing her concern about reports that there were difficulties meeting payroll at Jellico and Big South Fork. The letter stating she wanted answers and if Rennova had the expertise to run a hospital, had enough capital, and if the two open hospitals were following Medicare rules.

The senator’s letter goes on to say, “When rural hospitals close, more than half cease to provide any type of health care. As you may imagine, reports about rural hospitals in Tennessee get my attention.”

RELATED | Counties in Crisis: We know why rural hospitals in Tennessee are closing. Can we save them?

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Rennova for comment and have not yet heard back.

LATEST STORIES