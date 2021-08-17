Sen. Hagerty eyes annual Tennessee economic development tour

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty is planning an annual economic development tour of Tennessee to visit with business owners, workers and farmers.

The Republican says he will travel across the state each August while the Senate is in recess. He’ll begin this week with stops in Gallatin, Clarksville, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities area.

Hagerty will use the trip to talk about economic recovery from the pandemic and his opposition to Democratic domestic spending plans in Washington.

Hagerty recently grabbed the spotlight by using a procedural maneuver to slow down the Senate’s passage of a bipartisan infrastructure plan. Hagerty criticized the plan over projections that it will add to the federal deficit.