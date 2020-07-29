Sen. Katrina Robinson charged with theft and embezzlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — State Sen. Katrina Robinson has been federally charged with theft and embezzlement involving government programs, and wire fraud.

Prosecutors with U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant’s office said that a company Robinson founded, The Healthcare Institute, received more than $2.2 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2019.

Robinson is accused of stealing $600,000 from the school and compensating herself more than the grant allowed.

Some of the things investigators say she used the grant money for included: a Jeep for her daughter; clothing, accessories, expenses related to her wedding and honeymoon and later, legal fees for her divorce; payments on her personal debts, including credit cards, store charge cards, student loans and other personal loans; travel and entertainment; improvements to her personal residence; expenses related to a body aesthetics business she owned and a snow cone business operated by her kids; and a state senate campaign.

The case will be presented to a federal grand jury at a later date to consider an indictment

against the defendant.

If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, three years

supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were sent to Robinson’s home on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

They would not say why they were there, but did say they did not conduct a search warrant.

Several months ago, agents searched Robinson’s southeast Shelby County home. Agents were also seen removing boxes from The Healthcare Institute, a vocational nursing school which Robinson founded with a $1.6 million federal grant in 2015.

Inquiries about what was going on were not returned.

WREG attempted to reach Robinson, her secretary and her attorney Tuesday. A person who answered the door at her house said she was not home, and denied that FBI agents had been to the home that day.

Robinson, a Democrat representing southeast Memphis and Shelby County, won the District 33 seat in the Tennessee State Senate in 2018.Read the criminal complaint about Katrina RobinsonDownload

