Thursday marked a major milestone for Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander.

Senator Lamar Alexander is now the longest-serving statewide politician in Tennessee history.

Thank you all for the very kind wishes as #TeamAlexander marks this major milestone.



It has and always will be my honor to serve the great people of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/W7TJYit3p2 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) September 19, 2019

The Maryville-native served as governor between 1979 and 1987 and was elected U.S. Senator in 2002.

Thursday marked 24 years, 8 months and fifteen days of public service to the state of Tennessee by Sen. Alexander.

He previously announced he will not run for Senate re-election in 2020.