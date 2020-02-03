Sen. Lamar Alexander speaks on Senate vote, says decision belongs to ‘the people’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL/CNN) – For the first time since voting “No” on the decision to bring in more witnesses to the impeachment trial against President Trump, U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee spoke out about his vote.

Senator Alexander explained that he believes the choice for the future now lies with the voters.

“What I believe he did, one, is that he called the president of Ukraine and asked him to become involved in investigating Joe Biden,” Senator Alexander said. “The second thing was at least in part, he delayed the military and other assistance to Ukraine in order to encourage that investigation. Those are the two things he did. I think he shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say, improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that?”

Senator Alexander had a short answer as to who does decide.

“The people. The people is my conclusion,” Senator Alexander said.

In a previous statement, Senator Alexander said that while he disagreed with President Trump’s actions, he did not consider them to be grounds for impeachment.

The vote to not call witnesses was taken on Friday, ending in 51 to 49 vote.

Closing arguments in the impeachment trial are expected to be given on Monday in the Senate.