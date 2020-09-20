Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks on new book release

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has released a new book that she hopes will inspire her conservative constituents across the state.

The book is titled, The Mind of a Conservative Woman: Seeking the best for family and country.

“I’ve even put a history of conservatism in there and guidelines for how to talk to your friends and family about issues that are important issues,” said Blackburn. “So this is a good tutorial, a good history lesson in a good way to understand what conservatives believe.”

Sen. Blackburn is the first female elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee.

Her book can be purchased at retailers including Target, Walmart, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon. It is also available here.

Watch the video interview attached above for our full interview with Sen. Blackburn on her book release.