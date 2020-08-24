Sen. Marsha Blackburn to speak at Republican National Convention

(WJHL) — The Trump-Pence 2020 presidential campaign announced speakers for the Republican National Convention occurring throughout the upcoming week.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.) will speak at the convention on Wednesday, August 26 directly after Second Lady Karen Pence, according to the official President Donald Trump website.

DonaldJTrump.com

The convention will stream live all week on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime.