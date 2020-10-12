Senate candidates Hagerty, Bradshaw react to first day of Supreme Court nomination hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday marked the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination hearings.

The hearing was underway about three weeks ahead of the presidential election, which means it’s campaigning crunch time for senate hopefuls Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw.

Both said they were too busy on the road to actually watch the hearing, but Republican candidate Hagerty said he was receiving updates throughout the day.

Hagerty said he believes Barrett will make a strong Justice for the court and thought she had a great opening statement on her first day of hearings.

“I was very pleased to hear Judge Barrett make it very clear that she believes that the role of the judiciary is to interpret the law, not to make it up; that legislative bodies that are accountable to the public should be the ones to make the laws,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty said he was glad the confirmation hearing had already started before the upcoming election.

He hoped the hearings continued smoothly and don’t end up similarly to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings.

“I hope to not see something like that again. It was disgusting, frankly, what occurred with Justice Kavanaugh, but the democrats have already begun to attack Judge Barrett on her religion, on her family. I think those areas are out of bounds,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty’s Democrat opponent Marquita Bradshaw was also busy on the campaign trail today, which is one reason why she didn’t watch.

Bradshaw was unavailable for an interview, but her team sent the following statement:

“I have not had time to stop and watch today’s hearing with Judge Barrett because I have been busy on the campaign trail listening to the concerns of voters who need economic relief from the continued fallout of this horribly managed pandemic. That’s what our senators in Washington should be focused on. Over 9 million people have already voted in this election. They need to stop these hearings and allow the newly elected president to select the nominee to fill this seat. To proceed with these hearings at this time makes the process a complete sham.” Marquita Bradshaw, Democratic candidate

