Senate OKs bill allowing opt-out of LGBT curriculum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Senate on Monday advanced legislation that would require school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as allow them to opt their students out of such instruction.

Backers of the bill argue the measure strengthens parental rights, but critics counter it could further alienate students already marginalized.

The measure is one of several LGBTQ-focused bills that have been filed in Tennessee this year.

According to the bill, school districts would have 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families could then opt their student out of the learning without being penalized.

After clearing the Senate, the bill must now pass the GOP-controlled House. Gov. Bill Lee has not weighed publicly whether he supports the measure.