(WATE) — Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan Thursday following visits to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

This is the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month. That trip reportedly raised tensions with China. The country’s leaders responded to the trip with large-scale military exercises.

Since then, several politicians have visited Taiwan in recent days. They call these visits a show of support for the island.

Blackburn’s visit comes after stops in Pacific Island Countries including Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. She is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing U.S. policy. I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island,” said Senator Blackburn. “During my visit to Taiwan, I look forward to hearing directly from the nation’s leadership about their needs and how we can support freedom for the Taiwanese people. I look forward to meeting with leaders in Taipei to advance and strengthen our partnerships.”

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. They have no official relations but are bound by billions of dollars of trade and investment.