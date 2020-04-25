Breaking News
8,726 cases and 168 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Seniors’ Social Security in limbo as coronavirus crisis closes offices

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) Fred Hall told Border Report he walked more than 14 blocks to get to the Social Security Administration office in Downtown San Diego trying to take care of “important Social Security business.”

When he finally got there, he was turned away by a locked door adding to his frustrations of trying to get a hold of someone inside.

“I can’t get a hold of anyone in this town,” he said.

“My phone is dead, I can’t get a phone to report that my phone is dead, I can’t go to the library to use the internet because the library is closed, the senior centers are closed, I just can’t get any help,” Hall said.

Fred Hall expressed frustration over not being able to get a hold of anyone with the Social Security Administration. He says seniors like him, who don’t have access to phones or the internet, are struggling now trying to secure benefits as offices remain closed during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Hall said he’s been trying to get helps from Social Security for weeks but to no avail.

It appears seniors like Hall, have become victims of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While talking to him, at least two other senior citizens walked up to the office without getting inside or finding anyone to help them.

It’s not just in San Diego. All local Social Security offices closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The decision was to protect the population the agency serves — “older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” — and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they should have a skeleton crew; they could have one person to take a note and mail you something back,” Hall said.

There is a phone number posted on the door, but when you call, it advises people to log onto their website for further assistance. If you wait longer, you will get to speak to an agent who takes down your information and promises to have someone call you back.

This is what happened when Border Report called seeking information and answers to Hall’s concerns. When we did reach a representative, we were directed to another department, but no one has returned our calls.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state"

Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges"

Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers"

Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions"

Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details"

Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan"

Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public"

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter