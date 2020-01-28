Sentencing continues for pair convicted of home invasions, kidnappings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The sentencing hearing continues Tuesday for two people convicted of tying people up and robbing their homes in Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

From May to July 2018, Josh Small and Joni Amber Johnson went on a spree of armed home invasions and kidnappings throughout West Virginia, Virginia and East Tennessee.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the home invasions were noteworthy for the “egregious amount of violence toward the victims.”

During a home invasion in Dandridge, Small and Johnson Struck a 72-year-old victim in the neck, tied him up with power cords and shoving him down a flight of stairs.

They also invaded the Jefferson County home of an 81-year-old victim, hitting and tying him up before robbing him of $3,200.

Small and Johnson attacked, kidnapped and robbed a total of seven older victims.

We’re expecting to hear from federal investigators as soon as the sentencing hearing is over.