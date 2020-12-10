Sentencing hearing reset for teen convicted in death of Zach Munday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man sentenced in the death of a 15-year old Gibbs High School student appeared in court Thursday.

Isaiah Brooks, 19, pled guilty to felony reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Zach Munday last year.

Brooks was sentenced to ten years in prison last November. He is trying to get his sentenced reduced. Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green said he would consider it but made no promises. The case was reset for June 25.

Brooks is being held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City. He requested a transfer to the Knox County Detention Facility but was denied.

Munday died in May of 2019 after a party where there was underage drinking. Police say Brooks and Munday had gotten into a fight at the party which ended with a head injury for Munday.

An investigation found that Brooks and two others, Chelsea Hopson and Noel Leyva, did not immediately help Munday get medical treatment, saying they were afraid of getting caught drinking.