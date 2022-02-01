KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s officially the Year of the Tiger. Tuesday was the first day of the Lunar New Year and the Korean celebration of Seollal.

In South Korea, the celebration includes parades, live music, fireworks and food. To bring some of that celebration to Knoxville the Seoul Brothers restaurant in the Marble City Market offered a traditional rice cake and dumpling soup on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“It is the traditional soup that Korean people eat to bring fortune for the new year,” said Vic Scott, co-owner of Seoul Brothers. “The clear soup is supposed to signify the clear mind and then the white rice cakes are supposed to be for the clear body to start the new year. In addition to that, the rice cakes are cut on the bias so they’re very similar to coins to bring good wealth and good fortune.”

The owners of the Seoul Brothers grew up in the South. Their father is from the states – and their mother is from South Korea. They’ve based their Asian fusion menu on the foods they grew up with.