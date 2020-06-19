Sequatchie Concrete expanding with new plant in Blount County

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Sequatchie Concrete Service is expanding its presence in East Tennessee.

The South Pittsburg, Tennessee, company opened its newest plant on Singleton Station Road in Blount County.

The company offers ready mix concrete, block and aggregate. The new plant is expected to further support related commercial construction and infrastructure projects in the surrounding area.

“We are excited to expand our Knoxville market presence into the city of Alcoa where so many great construction projects are planned,” company President Jesse Slaton said.

Sequatchie Concrete was founded in 1954 and has 20 locations in East Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

