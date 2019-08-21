Sequatchie County jailer fired, arrested for smuggling drugs into a corrections facility

A now-former jailer for the Sequatchie County Jail is behind bars Wednesday after she was caught smuggling drugs into the facility.

Earlier this month, Nicole Harmon was interviewing at the jail for another ongoing TBI investigation when agents noticed her attempting to hide a small, white bottle.

Harmon admitted it contained methamphetamine and it wasn’t the first time she brought drugs into the facility.

She arrested and charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a jail.

She was released her after posting a $10,000 bond.