MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken to a hospital and a student is in custody after a vape pen laced with fentanyl was found at Sequoyah High School Tuesday, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Two student resource officers confiscated a vape pen after being called to remove a 17-year-old student from a classroom. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the contents of the device were tested and later confirmed to be fentanyl.

The two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to the substance, according to the sheriff’s office. All three were administered Narcan and transported to a local hospital. They are in stable condition, a spokesperson said.

The student was taken into custody following the incident.

A hazmat team with the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force was deployed to the school to remove any possible fentanyl residue.

