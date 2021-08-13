Serious crash closes lanes along Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A serious multivehicle crash closed all the lanes of Kingston Pike between Cheshire Drive and Wellington Drive early Friday morning, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD officers were on the scene, which was reported in the 7200 block of Kingston Pike. Dispatch said the initial call reporting the crash came in at 3:08 a.m. Police said around 5:14 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

No further details were yet available.

