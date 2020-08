HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt surgeon and Republican Tennessee Senate Candidate Dr. Manny Sethi has announced that he will undergo a COVID-19 test after an attendee at a Hamilton County GOP Dinner tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Sethi said he is going to get tested ‘out of an abundance of caution’ and is encouraging his political rival Bill Hagerty and others who may have been exposed to do the same.