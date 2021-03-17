Settlement reached in excessive force lawsuit against Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Editor’s Note: The following story contains imagery and content some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a man who was hogtied by deputies died while in custody.

Jonathan Binkley died in the custody of Knox County deputies after he was arrested by Knox County in July 2019 for leading deputies on a vehicle chase.

Body cam footage and photos included in the excessive force lawsuit filed by his mother showed Binkley was pulled through the driver’s side window and hogtied with his ankles and wrists handcuffed together.

The lawsuit alleged deputies used excessive force to restrain Binkley while he was unarmed, immobilized and lying on the ground surrounded by deputies. The use of the hog-tie restraint on suspects has been banned by many local law enforcement agencies across the country.







A medical examiner determined Binkley sustained six fractured ribs, lacerations to his face lips and right ear as well as multiple abrasions. However, the examiner said the injuries could have been caused by both the vehicle crash and force used by deputies.

The lawsuit states the cause of death on Binkley’s autopsy was drug intoxication. Deputies had administered Narcan and tried chest compressions.

The lawsuit sought damages of up to $4 million. Knox County spokesperson Mike Donila said the settlement was for $750,000, including attorney fees.