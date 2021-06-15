Seven adults indicted on murder charges after 60-pound teen dies of starvation

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Seven adults living in a home in Bartlett with 10 children were indicted on first-degree murder charges after one child starved to death last year.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office announced the indictment Tuesday in a case that goes back to Jan. 2020.

Terra Wells, Tessa Dishmon, Tamera Dishmon, Amanda Dismon, Tabitha Sharp, Breanna Wells and Melvis Wells were all charged with murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect, the Office of the District Attorney General said. Each is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Another woman, 60-year-old Yvette Charleston, was also charged but those charges were dismissed after officials learned she died on May 13.

According to authorities, officers were called to a home on Skylight Drive in Bartlett on January 7, and found a 14-year-old Brandon Gray unresponsive on the floor. At the time of his death, the child was 60 pounds and died of starvation, an autopsy revealed.

Another child, 12, was taken from the home and transported to the hospital. Officials said that child was also malnourished and had bruises and scars on her body.

The adults are also facing additional aggravated child abuse and neglect charges in regards to the 12-year-old child.

In all, there were 10 children inside the home at the time. Officials did not say where those children are now.